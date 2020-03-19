NCC certificate holders to get bonus marks for paramilitary jobs

NCC certificate holders planning to take direct entry examinations of the paramilitary forces have reasons to cheer. The government has now decided to award bonus marks to them while appearing for such exams, as it is the practice in recruitment to the military.

The decision to this effect was taken by Home Minister Amit Shah in order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to increase participation of India's youth in National Cadet Corps (NCC), an official statement said.

The NCC certificate holders will get bonus marks in the upcoming Direct Recruitment Examinations for Sub Inspectors and Constables in paramilitary forces.

The Centre has also now urged all state governments to encourage NCC certificate holders in the Direct Entry Examination for their police forces.

In paramilitary, the NCC 'C' certificate holders will be given 5% of the maximum marks of the examination as bonus marks while NCC 'B' certificate holders will get 3% and NCC 'A' certificate holders will be given 2%.

"This decision will not only inspire youth to join NCC, but also ensure the availability of trained and disciplined youth to the paramilitary forces," the statement said.

NCC is a tri-service organisation comprising of the Army, Naval and Air wings. Cadets are given basic military and weapons training in NCC, by serving officers of the Armed forces and their proficiency and dexterity is periodically tested, only after which, they are awarded the certificates.

The 'A' certificate is awarded on passing the first level and 'B' certificate is awarded on passing the second level. Only those cadets who have 'B' certificate are eligible to get the 'C' certificate, the highest certificate give to NCC cadets, after passing the tough training and examination, the statement added.