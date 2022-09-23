NCC, UNEP sign MoU to achieve universal goal of clean water bodies

The National Cadet Corps and a UN body on Thursday joined hands to tackle the issue of plastic pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through sustained campaigns.

The NCC and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

The association is to "tackle the issue of plastic pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' and 'Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme'", the Defence ministry said in a statement.

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Resident Representative, UN World Food Programme, Bishow Parajuli represented the two sides during the signing of the pact.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials of the ministry, and representatives of UNEP were present on the occasion.

Describing 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' as one of the noblest initiatives, the defence secretary, in his address, lauded the efforts of the NCC in making the campaign a grand success.

He asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world, exuding confidence that they will be instrumental in making the campaign a mass movement.

Kumar thanked the UNEP for extending its support to NCC for the campaign, stating that "it is our collective responsibility to protect the environment for future generations to live a long and healthy life".