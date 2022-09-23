NCC, UNEP sign MoU to achieve aim of clean water bodies

NCC, UNEP sign MoU to achieve universal goal of clean water bodies

The NCC and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 07:27 ist
National Cadet Corps DG Gurbirpal Singh shakes hands with UNWEP Resident Representative Bishow Parajuli. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Cadet Corps and a UN body on Thursday joined hands to tackle the issue of plastic pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through sustained campaigns.

The NCC and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

The association is to "tackle the issue of plastic pollution and achieve the universal goal of clean water bodies through 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' and 'Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme'", the Defence ministry said in a statement. 

DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Resident Representative, UN World Food Programme, Bishow Parajuli represented the two sides during the signing of the pact. 

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and other senior officials of the ministry, and representatives of UNEP were present on the occasion.

Describing 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan' as one of the noblest initiatives, the defence secretary, in his address, lauded the efforts of the NCC in making the campaign a grand success.

He asserted that 1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world, exuding confidence that they will be instrumental in making the campaign a mass movement.

Kumar thanked the UNEP for extending its support to NCC for the campaign, stating that "it is our collective responsibility to protect the environment for future generations to live a long and healthy life".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Cadet Corps
NCC
India News
UNEP
United Nations

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

 