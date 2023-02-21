NCERT to make learning kits available in 7 Indian languages

A day after the government released teaching kits of flashcards, magic tricks, and puppets for the foundational education of children between three to eight, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) said that it will make these kits available in several Indian languages. The move to teach children till the class 2 classroom syllabus through these play-learning kits is part of the National Educational Policy 2020.

On Monday, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while releasing the kits, called Jaadui Pitara, asked the NCERT to produce these kits in various Indian languages with the help of technology. NCERT officials said that they are now working with the AICTE and the IT ministry, using machine learning tools, experimenting with translation tools and standardising the methods.

“We are working with two dedicated institutions, the AICTE and the IT ministry, to translate the materials. The AICTE’s machine learning tools can currently translate materials in over 26 languages, including a few foreign languages,” said an official.

The NCERT’s content development team will be increased to help with the process, as the material translated through the tools will need to be vetted by officials. NCERT said that they are also in conversation with various state governments to help them with the process.

The material will also be available in sign language, and a module developed with the Indian Institute Of Sign Languages has been uploaded on the education’s digital learning platform Diksha. Learning material in all 13 languages is now available on the platform, and more languages will be added soon, said officials.

While launching the material on Monday, Pradhan said that it has been developed under the National Curriculum Framework, and that research for the kit has been taken up from fields as diverse as neurosciences to education. “These materials reflect the local culture, social context and languages are designed to pique curiosity and accommodate the diverse needs of learners in the foundational stage,” Pradhan said. “Children will learn through play and have fun while learning.”