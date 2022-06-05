NCLT, NCLAT can't sit in appeal on wisdom of CoC on proposed settlement under IBC: SC

In a judgement on Friday, the Supreme Court has said the adjudicating authority or the appellate authority cannot sit in an appeal over the commercial wisdom of the Committee of Creditors if the overwhelming majority of it finds that it will be in the interest of all the stake­holders to permit settlement and withdraw Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The top court stressed there is a need for minimal judicial interference by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the framework of the IBC.

“This court has, time and again, emphasised the need for minimal judicial interference by the NCLAT and NCLT in the framework of IBC,” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli said.

“When 90% and more of the creditors, in their wisdom after due deliberations, find that it will be in the interest of all the stake­holders to permit settlement, in our view, the adjudicating authority or the appellate authority cannot sit in an appeal over the commercial wisdom," the bench added.

The bench further pointed out that the top court has consistently held that the commercial wisdom of the CoC has been given paramount status without any judicial intervention for ensuring the completion of the stated processes within the timelines prescribed by the IBC.

The court said that it has been held that there is an intrinsic assumption, that financial creditors are fully informed about the viability of the corporate debtor and the feasibility of the proposed resolution plan. They act on the basis of a thorough examination of the proposed resolution plan and assessment made by their team of experts.

If the CoC arbitrarily rejects a just settlement or withdrawal claim, NCLT and thereafter NCLAT can always set aside such a decision under the provisions of the IBC, it added.

The court here allowed an appeal filed by Vallal RCK against the common judgment passed on January 28, 2022, by NCLAT, Chennai Bench, and NCLT on August 12, 2021.

The NCLAT had dismissed the appeals filed by resolution professional (RP) challenging two orders of NCLT, which rejected the application filed by RP under Section 12A of the IBC, 2016, read with Regulation 30A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, for withdrawal of the application filed under Section 7 of the IBC in view of the settlement plan by the corporate debtor.