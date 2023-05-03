NCLT to hear Go First's insolvency plea on May 4

NCLT to hear insolvency plea of Go First Airlines on May 4 

The cash-strapped airline filed for bankruptcy, blaming 'faulty' Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 13:05 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

 The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has agreed to hear the insolvency plea of Go First Airlines on May 4. 

The cash-strapped airline filed for bankruptcy, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

Also Read — Go First has 'history of non-payment': Pratt & Whitney

The insolvency proceedings were aimed at reviving the airline and not selling it, CEO Kaushik Khona said, confirming it had made all required payments to Pratt & Whitney.

More to folllow...

NCLT
Go First
India News

