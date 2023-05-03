NCLT to hear insolvency plea of Go First Airlines on May 4 

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has agreed to hear the insolvency plea of Go First Airlines on May 4.

The cash-strapped airline filed for bankruptcy, blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half its fleet.

The insolvency proceedings were aimed at reviving the airline and not selling it, CEO Kaushik Khona said, confirming it had made all required payments to Pratt & Whitney.

More to folllow...