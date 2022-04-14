NCP, Congress join Sena in slamming BJP over Vikrant issue

'Vikrant files': NCP, Cong join Sena in slamming BJP

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has demanded that BJP should be made a co-accused in the case along with Somaiya

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Apr 14 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 18:57 ist
Shiv Sena activists stage a protest against Kirit Somaiya over alleged embezzlement of funds, raised for the rescue of INS Vikrant. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after Shiv Sena targeted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accusing him of swindling funds collected during ‘Save Vikrant’ campaign, its alliance partners - NCP and Congress - too mounted an offensive.

It may be mentioned, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is a former defence minister.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has demanded that BJP should be made a co-accused in the case along with Somaiya.

Tagging defence minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto tweeted: “Be it rupee one or crores, what Kirit Soimaiya has done cannot be justified. He has played with the sentiments of the citizens of India. Vikrant was our pride and people donated for its restoration in good faith”.

Read | Case against Kirit Somaiya, his son for alleged misappropriation of funds collected for INS Vikrant

“Under these circumstances the money should have been handed over to the Navy by Kirit Somaiya and not to his party BJP, as informed by him. Kirit Somaiya cannot be absolved from this wrongdoing and I am sure our law and justice system will take the necessary action,” he said and requested Singh to ensure that the donation collected is handed over to the Navy.

Patole pointed out: “Kirit Somaiya and BJP office bearers took boxes in their hands and collected cash from the common people in the name of 'Save Vikrant', no receipt of this money was given to the people. It is also clear that no permission was sought for this exercise.”

"This is a betrayal of the public as the money has been collected by lying to the public. If the BJP has taken this money then it is also a crime and so action should be taken against the BJP and its state president. The BJP should be made co-accused in the case,” he added.

