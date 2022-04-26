NCP functionary wants to recite all-faith prayers outside PM's home,writes to HM Shah

Amid a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques relaying daily prayers, an NCP functionary has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking permission for the chanting prayers of different faiths outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

I've asked HM Amit Shah for permission to chant prayers of every religion in front of PM Modi's residence. If Hindutva, Jainism elevates for country's benefit to reduce inflation, unemployment, starvation,I'd like to do it:NCP Mumbai north district working pres Fahmida Hasan Khan pic.twitter.com/QN4rtOheiJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

In a letter dated April 23, Fahmida Khan, the working president of the North Mumbai district, stated that she wants to recite namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth Sahib stanzas and Novena outside the PM's residence in Delhi.

She stated that the date and time should be conveyed for the same. Khan later said that she is keen on the recital if doing so resolves all the problems in the country. The request is not a political stunt, Khan said.

