NCP members wants to hold prayers outside PM's house

NCP functionary wants to recite all-faith prayers outside PM's home,writes to HM Shah

Fahmida Khan, the working president of the North Mumbai district, said she is keen on the recital if doing so resolves the problems in the country

  • Apr 26 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 10:38 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers atop mosques relaying daily prayers, an NCP functionary has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking permission for the chanting prayers of different faiths outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

In a letter dated April 23, Fahmida Khan, the working president of the North Mumbai district, stated that she wants to recite namaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra, Guru Granth Sahib stanzas and Novena outside the PM's residence in Delhi.

She stated that the date and time should be conveyed for the same. Khan later said that she is keen on the recital if doing so resolves all the problems in the country. The request is not a political stunt, Khan said.

