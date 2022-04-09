NCP MP Supriya Sule's security upgraded

During the protest outside Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road on Friday, Sule, the MP from Baramati, had faced the angry protesters

  Apr 09 2022, 19:40 ist
  updated: Apr 09 2022, 19:40 ist
Supriya Sule. Credit: PTI file photo

A day after MSRTC employees staged an angry protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence, the Maharashtra police on Saturday upgraded the security cover provided to his daughter and MP Supriya Sule from `X' category to `Y plus', an official said.

During the protest outside Pawar's bungalow on Pedder Road on Friday, Sule, the MP from Baramati, had faced the angry protesters and tried to reason with them. After the incident, police increased the security of the Pawar family.

"Sule's security was elevated to Y plus escort as a precautionary measure," said a senior official.

The security at Pawar's Mumbai residence as well as at his house in Baramati in Pune district has been enhanced too, officials said.

Police have arrested 110 persons in connection with the protest.

India News
Supriya Sule
NCP
Maharashtra

