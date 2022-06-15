NCP thanks Opposition for recommending Sharad Pawar for Presidential polls

The Nationalist Congress Party has thanked all the 17 Opposition parties for unanimously recommending the name of its president Sharad Pawar as the Presidential candidate.

However, Pawar has requested all the leaders of the Opposition to think of more names regarding the choice of candidates when the leaders meet once again on June 21 in New Delhi, according to a press statement.

Pawar, 81, is a four-time former Maharashtra chief minister, and a three-time union minister, having handled the portfolios of defence and agriculture, and ex-leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

“A joint meeting of the united Opposition was called by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss and unitedly recommend one name as the Opposition's candidate for the post of the President of India. NCP thanks all the 17 political parties who have unanimously recommended the name of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ji as the candidate for the Presidential elections,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

“All the Opposition parties feel that the candidature of Pawar is most suited for the President's post owing to his long political experience and his unshakable faith in the Indian Constitution. The leaders feel that Pawar's name will find favour with many other political parties who are currently with the BJP. However, Pawar has requested all the leaders of the opposition to think of more names regarding the choice of candidates when the leaders meet once again on June 21 in Delhi,” he said.