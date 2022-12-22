NCPCR asks states to regulate loudspeakers ahead of exams

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to all state Home secretaries, asking them to regulate the use of loudspeakers so that students are not disturbed as exams are approaching.

The child rights body has asked that no political rallies, social or religious events be allowed, and that drums and trumpets be prohibited between 10 pm to 6 am. Sound levels, the NCPCR said, should not exceed 10 decibels above the ambient noise of the area.

In a letter to home secretaries in all states on December 20, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo asked the secretaries to issue directives to all district collectors for the regulation of loudspeakers. The Commission said it is still receiving complaints against the use of loudspeakers beyond the permissible limit in a violation of the directions of the Supreme Court and the provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

Kanungo invoked the 1998 Supreme Court case filed by engineer Anil Mittal (WPC case no -72/1998) in the case of a rape of a minor girl whose cries for help went unanswered due to a high level of noise.

“As exams of children are approaching and is a crucial time of the year for students as they will be preparing for their examinations, for which a conducive environment is necessary for students to prepare for their examination. However, it has been observed by the commission that use of loudspeakers beyond the permissible limit is a common phenomenon in various social/religious/political events/functions. As a result of which, the students preparing for their examinations are not only disturbed but also not able to give their best in their examinations,” the letter reads.

In the Supreme Court case, the guidelines laid down were that noise level at the boundary of the public place, where loudspeaker or public address system or any other noise source is being used shall not exceed 10 decibels above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 decibels, whichever is lower. The guidelines also said that no one can “beat a drum or tom-tom or brow a trumpet or beat or sound any instrument or use any sound amplifier” between 10 pm and 6 am, except in public emergencies.

Additionally, peripheral noise level of any privately-owned sound system must not exceed by 5 decibels over the ambient air-quality standard specified for the area in which it is used, at the boundary of the private place.

“Also, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has laid down the permissible noise levels in India – in industrial areas, the permissible limit is 75 decibels for daytime and 70 decibels at night. In commercial areas, it is 65 decibels and 55 decibels, while in residential areas it is 55 decibels and 45 decibels during daytime and night respectively,” the letter reads.