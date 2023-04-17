NCPCR moves SC against legalisation of same-sex marriage

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has moved the Supreme Court against the legalisation of same-sex marriages.

Opposing the adoption rights of same-sex couples, the child rights body has said children raised by same-sex parents may have a limited exposure to the traditional gender role models.

Seeking the top court's intervention in a batch of petitions, the commission has said the Hindu Marriage Act and the Juvenile Justice Act do not recognise adoption by same-sex couples.

"Same-sex parents may have a limited exposure to the traditional gender role models and hence, the children's exposure would be limited and their overall personality growth would be affected," the plea has said.

Read | Recognising same-sex marriage to mean virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law, Centre tells SC

The petition has referred to studies on adoption by same-sex parents which, it claimed, show that such a child gets affected both socially and psychologically.

"Allowing adoption to same-sex couples is akin to endangering the children," the plea has said.

Referring to a study conducted by the Catholic University of America, the plea has said emotional and developmental problems are twice as prevalent in children of same-sex parents than in children with opposite sex parents.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court is scheduled to hear from Tuesday the batch of petitions seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages in the country.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S K Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, P S Narasimha and Hima Kohli will commence the hearing on April 18 on the petitions that were referred to a larger bench for an authoritative pronouncement on March 13 by the CJI-led bench, saying it is a very seminal issue.

The hearing and the consequential outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.