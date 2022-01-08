NCPCR pulls up states over poor vaccination of children

NCPCR pulls up states over poor performance in vaccinating children

NCPCR officials said that the coverage was only 1.3% in Punjab, 1.9% in Meghalaya, 0.9% in Nagaland and 2% in Manipur

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2022, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 20:35 ist
Students wait at the designated observation area after getting themselves inoculated with the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive organised for girls in the 15-18 age group, at Siliguri Hakimpara Girls school in Siliguri. Credit: AFP Photo

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has written to four states for poor performance in providing vaccination to children, asking them to ramp up vaccination numbers.

Priyank Kanungo, chairperson of the child rights body, in a letter to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Manipur said that while several states have shown “excellent performance”, these states have been found to be lagging.

NCPCR officials said that the coverage was only 1.3% in Punjab, 1.9% in Meghalaya, 0.9% in Nagaland and 2% in Manipur.

“It has observed by the Commission that in comparison to other states and national data of vaccination of children, your state has not made enough efforts in providing vaccination to the most vulnerable population of our country which might be putting them on a huge risk of life,” Kanungo wrote, adding that the states should send followup information on the steps they have taken.

Kanungo also said that after the Centre opened up vaccination for those between 15 to 18 years of age, India has managed to vaccinate 22.7% of that population in a week's time approx.

These states account for over 19 lakh children eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. Punjab has 14,19,000 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years, while Meghalaya has 2,05,000 children. Manipur has 1,74,000 children in that age bracket and 1,43,000.

In all, there are around 7.4 crore children eligible for the vaccination in India.

