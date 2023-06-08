NCPCR seeks inquiry against Fortnite, Discord for alleged religious conversion

NCPCR seeks inquiry against Fortnite and Discord

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:54 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought an inquiry by the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry against online gaming platform Fortnite and instant messaging social platform Discord for their alleged involvement in the religious conversion of a minor boy.

In a letter to the Meity secretary, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said it has come across a news report stating "a caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite".

"The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another social platform, Discord," the NCPCR alleged.

The commission requested for an inquiry to be initiated against Fortnite and Discord, and an action-taken report in the matter.

