NCRB report: Gujarat records highest custodial deaths in India

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data shows India has in total recorded 88 custodial deaths in the year 2021 and Gujarat has recorded the highest number of such deaths for the second consecutive year.

In Gujarat, 23 people died in police custody. The data suggests a 53 per cent rise from the figure of 15 custodial deaths in 2020.

India recorded a total of 88 custodial deaths in 2021, as compared to 76 in 2020. Out of the 23 custodial deaths in Gujarat, 22 have been reported as deaths in police custody, or inside the lockup while people were not in remand.



The major reason for custodial deaths according to the data is suicide.



In Gujarat 9 people in custody died by suicide, 9 due to other illnesses and two after sustaining injuries after physical assault by police and one died allegedly trying to escape prison.



Maharashtra registers the second highest number of custodial deaths with 21 deaths in 2021. Madhya Pradesh registered 7 such deaths, Andhra Pradesh 6 and Haryana 5.