NCSC panel summons Mumbai police Commissioner in Wankhede case

Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned in Wankhede case

The NCSC further recommended the state government not to take final decision in the matter till the investigation is pending with it

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 07 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 13:22 ist
Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale to appear in-person before Chairman Vijay Sampla on January 31 regarding the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede harassment case.

It also asked the petitioner to remain present in the commission on the day of the hearing.

While issuing written summons to the police Commissioner, NCSC Director Kaushal Kumar on Thursday said: "Chairman Vijay Sampla has fixed a meeting with you, in person, on January 31 at 11 am in his chamber at Loknayak Bhawan, New Delhi.

"Accordingly, you are to appear in person, along with an updated action taken report and all relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries, to facilitate the hearing."

The NCSC further recommended the state government not to take final decision in the matter till the investigation is pending with it.

"No final decision in the matter is to be taken by the state government till the pendency of the investigation of the case in the commission. This is as per commission's Rules of Procedure clause 7.2," the NCSC director said in an official letter.

Wankhede, NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director, has been in the limelight in connection with the Aryan Khan case and was recently accused by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of faking his caste certificate.

The NCSC is, however, examining the complaint of Wankhede that he was being implicated in a false case.

Wankhede had written to the commission alleging harassment following "disclosures" made by NCP minister Malik. The minister had alleged that Wankhede was a Muslim and had secured a job claiming to be from the Scheduled Caste.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede's father's name was Dawood and not Dyandev. Wankhede has denied all allegations.

NCB
Sameer Wankhede
Mumbai police
Maharashtra
India News

