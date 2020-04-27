NCW asks Rajasthan police to conduct probe in gang rape of woman

The National Commission for Women on Monday asked the Rajasthan police to conduct an immediate investigation in the alleged gang rape of a woman in that state and sought strict action against the culprits and the erring police officials.

A 40-year-old woman, who was unable to make her way back to her home in Jaipur due to travel restrictions amid the countrywide lockdown, was allegedly raped on the night of April 23-24 by three men at a school in Sawai Madhopur district where she was put up by the local authorities.

The Commission has written to Bhupendra Singh Yadav, Director General of Police, Rajasthan, for immediate investigation and strict action against the culprits and erring police officials as per the law, the NCW said in a statement.

The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of women despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, that made laws against sexual crimes stricter, it said.