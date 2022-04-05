NCW demands govt action on book listing dowry's merits

NCW asks Union education minister to take action over book listing 'merits' of dowry

The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, according to its cover, sparked controversy with its list of merits of dowry

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the "merits and advantages" of the dowry system.

The 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by T K Indrani, according to its cover, is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus.

The suggestion that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the "merits" of the regressive practice is under the heading "The Merits of Dowry".

Also read: 'Ugly girls' can be married off: Sociology textbook hails dowry as boon to society

The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it.

"It sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of 'dowry'. (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter," it mentioned.

The chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.

