NCW seeks FIR against actor Siddharth for 'outrageous' tweet on Saina Nehwal

NCW also wrote to Twitter India to 'immediately' block the actor’s account

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 15:23 ist
Saina Nehwal and Siddharth. Credit: PTI Photo/ Siddharth Twitter account

Actor Siddharth’s reply to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet on PM Modi’s security breach during his Punjab visit has attracted much flak. Now, NCW has writter to Twitter India to “immediately” block the actor’s account, calling it “misogynist and outrageous”. The NCW has also written a letter to the Maharashtra police, seeking an FIR.

 

Reacting to Modi’s security breach for which the PM’s convoy remained on a flyover for around 20 minutes, Saina had tweeted, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anachists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic).”

In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, “Subtle cock champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)”.

However, following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth on Monday said that “nothing disrespectful was intended”.

“’COCK & BULL’ That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted.

