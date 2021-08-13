NCW writes to states to bridge gender gap in Covid-19 vaccination

Concerned over the gender gap in the Covid-19 vaccination, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to states to take measures to ensure that more women get the jabs.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said there was an "urgent need to increase" the proportion of women coming to vaccination booths for receiving the vaccine so that the gap in immunization coverage can be corrected.

There is also a need to create public health awareness so that more and more women are vaccinated on priority, she said in the letter, which was sent after suo moto taking cognizance of a media report that spoke about the low uptake of Covid jabs among women.

Sharma said the gap in immunisation coverage between the genders is a matter of great concern and states should take proactive measures to bridge the gender gap.

She said the gender gap in vaccination reflects the existing gender stereotypes in the society due to which women are being left behind and the reasons include unequal access to resources and technology for both genders.

In many households, she said, women’s health is not considered a priority as compared to men if they do not work outside the home and end up getting less preference for vaccination.

However, she said, women being the primary caregivers are more likely to get infected while taking care of any sick member of the family.

Sharma also said the Centre has been running intensified vaccination drives to reach every nook and corner of the country along with regular campaigns to dispel misinformation and rumours about any side-effects of the vaccine. The state government should also continue the campaigns so as to ensure correct information reaches the remotest part of India, she added.