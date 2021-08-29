NDDB-developed e-Gopala app launched to help dairy farmers

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has launched the web version of the e-GOPALA application and IMAP web portal which provides real-time information to dairy farmers for better productivity of dairy animals.

It was launched by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in presence of Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupala said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Digital India’, NDDB is promoting technology-driven activities for the milk producers.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said the e-GOPALA platform helps farmers manage their livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); informs about availability of quality breeding services (Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment etc) and guides farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic ethnoveterinary medicine. There is a mechanism to send alerts (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes.

Similarly, NDDB’s IMAP web portal is meant for geographical presentation of project coverage featuring INAPH (displays state as well as district wise animal registration coverage against animal population), PSK Service (displays ticket status against various services i.e. animal registration, artificial insemination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving, vaccination, animal treatment & follow-up), NAIP (Geographically displays Government of India initiated projects related to artificial insemination) and NADCP (Geographically displays Government of India initiated projects related to Animal disease control). This portal will also facilitate real-time checking of coverage and progress of various projects and government schemes, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos: