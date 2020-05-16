NDMA develops central repository dashboard for migrant workers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday asked states to upload data on migrant workers travelling on 'Shramik' special trains a central online repository developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for better coordination, movement monitoring and contact tracing.

In a letter to states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the dashboard National Migrant Information System (NMIS) will be on the existing NDMA-GIS portal.

The portal will maintain a central repository and help the sending as well as receiving state to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format.

This system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers.

It has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall Covid-19 response work, Bhalla said.

The portal will help states to visualise how many people are going out from where and how many are reaching destination states.

The mobile numbers of people can be used for contact tracing and movement monitoring during COVID-19.

Also, a unique ID is generated for each migrant, which can be used for all transactions.

The states can upload batch file of individual data on the portal. As many states have already collected migrant data, this can be integrated through Application Programming Interface (API).

The key data pertaining to the persons migrating has been standardised for uploading such as name, age, mobile no, originating and destination district, date of travel etc which states are already collecting.

The government of India nodal ministries can also monitor the movement of migrants though this portal.

"I urge upon you to use the online portal NMIS for capturing the information on movement of migrants and for better inter-state co-ordination," Bhalla said.

Movement of migrant workers during lockdown has become a humanitarian crisis with thousands of them were seen walking on roads and railways tracks ignoring government pleas to stay back at the place where they are.

At least 16 such people were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra while at least 25 others were killed in road accidents in different parts of the country.

With PTI inputs