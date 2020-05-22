NDMC doctor tests COVID-19 positive, dispensary sealed

A doctor at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday following which the premises of the health facility was sealed, officials said.

"A senior doctor at the NDMC HQ - Palika Kendra Dispensary took a COVID-19 test and was found positive today. She lives in the NDMC area and has been put under home quarantine with family members,” a senior NDMC official said. As per protocol, contact tracing is going on and the dispensary has been sealed, the official said.

Twenty people are employed with the dispensary, including five doctors.

The doctor is the third NDMC employee, to test positive for the diseases. Earlier, a sanitation worker and an engineer had tested positive. 

