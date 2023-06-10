NDRF dog Julie awarded for sniffing out 6-year-old girl buried in quake-hit Turkey

Six-year-old Julie, a canine of the NDRF, has been awarded with a commendation certificate for sniffing out and helping rescuers to save the life of a little girl who was buried under mounds of rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey in February, officials said Saturday.

The female Labrador was part of the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team that was sent as part of 'Operation dost' to rescue and provide relief to the victims of the massive 7.8 magnitude quake that struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6.

Also Read: 'Operation Dost': Indian Army's field hospital starts functioning in quake-ravaged Turkey

Julie has been awarded the 'director general's commendation role' for undertaking excellent search and rescue work during this operation. She has been chosen for this award for the specific role she played in sniffing out life from the debris of a multi-storey building which led to the rescue of six-year-old girl Beren who was trapped for more than 70 hours, a senior officer said.

Beren was rescued from Gaziantep area of Turkey and after Julie first indicated a live victim, her colleague Romeo, a male Labrador canine, too confirmed the presence of life through his barks.

Julie is working with the 2nd battalion of the NDRF that is based in Kolkata.