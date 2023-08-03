Pune well cave-in: NDRF resume ops to rescue 4 workers

NDRF resumes operation to rescue 4 four workers trapped after Pune well cave-in

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Thursday the rescue operation at the site of an under-construction well where four workers are feared trapped after a cave-in in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said.

Also Read — Pune: 4 persons trapped as well's inner wall caves in

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet. The site was earlier used for quarrying, they said.

An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose.

“We have resumed the operation today. It is a big well and during the construction, the inner concrete wall sank and those working at the bottom of the well got trapped,” said the NDRF official.

The official said around 30 NDRF personnel are taking part in the operation.

“Till yesterday (Wednesday), we were carrying out the operation with a lot of caution, but today, we have deployed heavy machinery to remove the debris,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NDRF
Maharashtra
India News
Pune

Related videos

What's Brewing

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Ayodhya roof-top cafes to give great Ram temple view

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Na Dho Mahanor named 'sitafal' variety after Mangeshkar

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Seema Haider to play RAW agent in Bollywood debut?

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Muslims in J&K work to make Amarnath Yatra successful

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

 