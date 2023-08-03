NDRF resumes operation to rescue 4 four workers trapped after Pune well cave-in

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Thursday the rescue operation at the site of an under-construction well where four workers are feared trapped after a cave-in in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet. The site was earlier used for quarrying, they said.

An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose.

“We have resumed the operation today. It is a big well and during the construction, the inner concrete wall sank and those working at the bottom of the well got trapped,” said the NDRF official.

The official said around 30 NDRF personnel are taking part in the operation.

“Till yesterday (Wednesday), we were carrying out the operation with a lot of caution, but today, we have deployed heavy machinery to remove the debris,” he said.