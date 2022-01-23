NDRF Twitter handle hacked, probe under way

NDRF Twitter handle hacked, probe under way

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 23 2022, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 08:44 ist
NDRF troops in action. Credit: AFP Photo

The Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked on Saturday, news agency ANI reported, quoting DG Atul Karwal. The matter is being probed, according to officials.

More to follow...

