Nearly 28,000 cases related to departmental proceedings pending with state police when 2020 started: Data

Nearly 28,000 cases related to departmental proceedings for major penalties were pending with state police forces at the beginning of 2020 with Bihar and Telangana topping the list, according to latest government data.

As per the Data on Police Organisations (as on 1 January 2020) released recently by the government's police think tank Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), there are another 1,073 such complaints pending with paramilitary and specialised forces with Railway Protection Force, CRPF and CISF topping the list.

The data shows that there was an increase in pending departmental cases from 26,499 as on 1 January, 2019 to 27,944 in police forces in the states and union territories last January.

Bihar (4,655) topped the list followed by Telangana (2,457) and Jammu and Kashmir (2153) while Karnataka had 466 pending cases as on 1 January, 2020.

The previous year, it was 3,943 for Bihar, 1,597 for Telangana and 2,245 for Jammu and Kashmir. Karnataka had 451 such pending cases.

Altogether, the state and UT forces had 53,675 cases out of which, only 25,731 were disposed of. Bihar dealt with 6,278 cases but only 1,623 were disposed of. Karnataka had 773 such cases and 307 were disposed of.

When it comes to paramilitary and specialised forces, Railway Protection Force, a specialised force, had 403 cases. The CRPF had 371 pending cases followed by the CISF at 280.

Interestingly, the number of pending complaints had marginally decreased in paramilitary and specialised forces -- on 1 January, 2019, it was 1,114 and it decreased by 41 on 1 January, 2020.

Among these forces, the CISF disposed of the highest number of such cases (806) in 2019 followed by CRPF (707) and Railway Protection Force (644).