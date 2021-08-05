Nearly 43,000 new Covid-19 cases, 533 more deaths

India's Covid-19 cases continued their upward trajectory as the country reported 42,982 new cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, up from 42,625 on Wednesday.

533 more succumbed to the virus and the total death toll now stands at 4,26,290.

According to the health bulletin, the active caseload of India is 4,11,076 and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent.

Under the national inoculation campaign, 48.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile 41,726 recovered from the disease in the past 1 day.