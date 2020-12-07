Nearly 45 years later, plea in SC demands Rs 25 crore compensation for Emergency sufferings

The Supreme Court on Monday wondered if a plea filed by a 94-year-old woman for declaring Emergency, imposed in 1975, as "unconstitutional" and award her Rs 25 crores compensation, could be considered at this stage.

"What kind of a plea is this, after 30-35 years,” a three-judge bench presided over by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said as the petition by Veena Sarin came up for consideration.

Since the counsel said the matter would be argued by senior advocate Harish Salve, the court put her plea for consideration on December 14.

The counsel referred to an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in July this year, directing payment of rents arrears of a property belonging to petitioner's husband, which was subjected to proceedings during Emergency.

The petitioner claimed she was aggrieved by the trauma and harassment faced by herself and her family including her deceased husband during the period of emergency, declared on June 25, 1975.

Citing the order passed by the then President of India under Article 358 and 359 of the Constitution, the plea argued that the freedoms guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and the rights of citizens to move any court for enforcement of their fundamental rights remained suspended till the withdrawal of emergency.

The petitioner submitted that she and her husband were compelled to leave the country for fear of being thrown into the jail on whim and wishes of the government authority.

The woman, who now lives with her daughter in Dehradun, alleged her husband’s gold art business in Karol Bagh and Connaught Place, here was ceased by then authorities, besides the family was threatened and their properties and valuables were forcefully taken away.