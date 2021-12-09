Nearly 48,000 people died in accidents on national highways in 2020

Nearly 48,000 died in accidents on highways in 2020

Gadkari said the ministry has issued guidelines for improving the road safety through road safety audits at all stages

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 17:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A total of 47,984 people died due to road accidents on National Highways, including on expressways, during calendar year 2020, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said as many as 53,872 persons died due to road accidents on National Highways, including on expressways, in 2019. Gadkari said the major causes of accidents on the National Highways (NHs) are vehicle design and condition, road engineering, over-speeding, drunken driving/ consumption of alcohol & drug, driving on wrong side, jumping the red light, use of mobile phone, etc.

He also said the ministry has issued guidelines for improving the road safety through road safety audits at all stages (design stage, construction stage and O&M stage) by engaging independent road safety experts. Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said during the oxygen crisis in March-April 2021, shortage of technically qualified trained drivers to handle Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers was reported.

"Taking into account the continuous rise in requirement for transportation of liquid oxygen (LOX), extended period of oxygen management, addition to the inventory of cryogenic tankers and high fatigue/ attrition rate due to 24X7 operations, the Ministry issued advisory to states to create a pool of trained drivers for transporting hazardous cargo," he said. 

