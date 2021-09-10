'73 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far'

Nearly 73 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 10 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 22:32 ist
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries as others wait for their turn, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said. 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said. 

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

