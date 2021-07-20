Need for impartial inquiry: Mayawati on Pegasus

Need for impartial inquiry to fix responsibility, Mayawati said on Pegasus snooping incident

The government, dismissed the allegation of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 20 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 16:46 ist
BSP president Mayawati. Credit: PTI File Photo

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed the Pegasus snooping incident as a "very serious matter" and demanded an impartial inquiry into it for fixing responsibility.

“The dirty game of espionage and blackmailing is not a new thing, but breaching privacy with the help of very expensive equipments, minutely spying on ministers, opposition leaders, officers and journalists, etc. is a very serious matter. There is sensation across the country after it has been busted,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Pegasus row: Congress demands probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee

In a related tweet, she said, “The clarifications, refutations and arguments of the Centre in this connection have failed to satisfy the people."

Due to the seriousness of the matter, it would be good for the government and the country that an independent and impartial inquiry gets conducted at the earliest so that responsibility could be fixed, Mayawati added.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge, besides scores of business leaders and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Israeli spyware Pegasus sold only to government agencies.

The government, however, dismissed the allegation of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayawati
Pegasus
BSP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

Pa Ranjith tells realistic stories: Arya

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

 