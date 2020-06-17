Need to change definition of real men: Sadhguru to Matthew Hayden

In a recent Twitter interaction between Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and former Australian Cricketer, Matthew Hayden, the former spoke about the reason behind rising causes of men killing themselves. The spiritual leader also said that the definition of "real men" needs to be changed.

Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden in a tweet asked Sadhguru to speak about mental health issues of men. In the tweet he asks, "More men die from suicide than women and yet we are burdened with the saying "Real Men Don't Cry". It's Men's Health Week and I want to know @SadhguruJV 's insight on how Yoga can help men across the world to stay Mentally fit particularly in these challenging times."

In his reply, Sadhguru said "Well, Matty, we need to change the definition of “Real Men.” It’s not by hiding our emotions but by gaining mastery over them that we are empowered to look Life in the eye. This is what Yoga is – a tool that teaches you to play and yet remain unscathed by the Game of Life."