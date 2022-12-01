Need to consult States on guidelines for digital devices seized during probe, MHA to SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that it is important to consult all stakeholders, including the States, for laying down guidelines for preserving the contents of digital devices seized during an investigation of a criminal case.

It contended individual rights, including privacy, are to be necessarily counterbalanced with the larger societal rights.

In its written reply to the top court's notice on a plea by a group of academicians, the Ministry of Home Affairs said there are existing guidelines being followed by law enforcement agencies and if common guidelines are to be adopted, then it could only be done after wider consultation among all the stakeholders.

"It would be important and appropriate to take suggestions/objections from all quarters on an issue concerning enforcement of law and investigation of crimes. Considering the federal structure and the entries in the Seventh Schedule, it would be appropriate to take States in the said consultative process," a written response said.

With regard to SC's stress on the need for guidelines for the agencies, the MHA said good international practises could be adopted or adjusted to the Indian context, keeping in view the nature of crime, modus operandi of criminals and the procedural law within the constitutional boundaries.

At the same time, the government also said the vast majority of the apprehension and concern can be addressed by adherence to the CBI Manual, 2020.

"As far as the issue concerning the safeguarding of academic research of persons under investigation whose electronic devices have been seized is concerned, it is suggested that in appropriate cases and where the competing interest of investigating agency permit, the accused may be allowed to pursue their statutory rights before competent courts under section 451 of the CrPC in order to seek cloned images of the hard drive of the devices which have been seized by the investigating agency, subject to the orders from the competent court," the reply said.

"While the right to privacy exists in all jurisdictions across the world, the regulation of same through statutory law is permissible and there can be no blanket exclusions," it added.

Those who filed the plea are former JNU professor Ram Ramaswamy, Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Sujata Patel, Professor of Cultural Studies at the English and Foreign Languages University, Madhava Prasad, Professor of Modern Indian history at Jamia Millia Islamia, Mukul Kesavan and theoretical ecological economist Deepak Malghan.