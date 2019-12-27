Need to preserve democratic values in country: Thorat

He was speaking at a function here on the 121st birth anniversary of social activist and farmers' leader Panjabrao Deshmukh. He was in the first cabinet of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1952.
"There is to take Dr.
State minister Nitin Raut said Deshmukh worked for the betterment of society while and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Dr Anil Kakodkar said the legendary leader's contribution in education and agriculture was immense.
On the occasion, Kakodkar inaugurated Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Science and Innovative Activity Centre and said it would inculcate an attitude of research and innovation in students.