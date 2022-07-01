Need to protect nation’s interests in Indian Ocean, says NSA Ajit Doval

The Indian Ocean is a great asset for India, but it may see a clash of interests, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said, tacitly referring to China’s bid to expand its geopolitical influence and build strategic assets in the region.

“We see a potential of having a clash of interests (in the Indian Ocean). We need to protect it (India’s interests in the Indian Ocean) and be vigilant,” said Doval, inaugurating the first meeting of the multi-agency Maritime Security Group.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Admiral (retd) G Ashok Kumar, who was appointed as India’s first National Maritime Security Coordinator in February this year.

“With the cardinal principle of security, our vulnerabilities are directly proportional to our assets. The more we develop, the more assets we create, the more prosperous we get, greater would be vulnerability and greater would be needed for security,” he said.

His comment came amid China’s attempt to build “String of Pearls” strategic assets around India in the Indian Ocean and to use its debt-trap diplomacy and controversial Belt-and-Road initiative to expand its geopolitical influence on the smaller nations in the region.

“As India’s economy grows, so will its dependence on sea-borne trade and maritime resources. Securing our maritime interests from a range of threats and challenges necessitates a coordinated approach,” he added.