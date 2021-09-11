Neeraj Chopra fulfils one more dream, takes his parents on maiden flight

Neeraj Chopra takes parents on their maiden flight

Chopra along with his parents Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi were on their way to an event organised by his promoter JSW Sports

  Sep 11 2021
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra with his parents. Credit: PTI Photo

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra fulfilled his one more dream when he took his parents on their maiden flight journey on Saturday.

Chopra along with his parents Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi were on their way to an event organised by his promoter JSW Sports at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) in Bellary, Karnataka.

"A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," Chopra tweeted with pictures of him and his parents on board a plane.

Besides Chopra and his parents, his coach and German biomechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz and Olympian super heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar were also seen seated inside the aircraft.

The 23-year-old Chopra had created history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics — a javelin gold in the recently-concluded Games in Tokyo. 

