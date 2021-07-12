NEET 2021 to be held on September 12

NEET 2021 to be held on September 12

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 18:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country following Covid-19 protocols.

The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 

More to follow...

NEET
Coronavirus

