NEET 2021 to be held on September 12

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country following Covid-19 protocols.
The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021
