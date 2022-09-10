NEET cut-off experiences a drop, qualifying marks lower than previous year's

NEET 2022 results were announced on September 7, with 9,93,069 qualifying out of a total of 17,64,571 students who appeared for the test.

However, this year’s cut-off score for qualifying NEET has slipped to the lowest ever in past five years with a minimum requirement for qualification being 117/720 for the open category which is just 16 per cent. For the reserved category comprising OBC, SC, and ST a minimum of 93/720 (13 per cent) was needed.

On the other hand, in the year 2021, the cut-off for open and reserved categories was 138/720 and 108/720, respectively.

The difference between the year 2022 and 2021's cut off is 2.91 per cent for those appearing under the general category while the cut-off for the reserved category has dropped by 2.08 per cent.

The qualifying criteria, however, has remained unchanged with 50th percentile for the open category and 40th percentile for the reserved one.

In the year 2022, 43.72 per cent of students qualified out of the 17,64,571 test takers. On the other hand, in 2021, 43.65 per cent of students qualified the examination out of the 15,44,275 appearing.

The difference between the cut-off marks in the years 2019 and 2022 is that of 2.36 per cent, with 2022 being the on the lower side.

Below is a graphical representation of the change in cut-off scores within the unreserved category from the year 2018 to 2022: