NEET-PG admissions: Supreme Court upholds 27% OBC, 10% EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to go ahead with NEET PG counselling with 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS quota in all India seats.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna upheld the validity of 27 per cent OBC quota but said the income criterion of Rs 8 lakh per annum fixed for EWS candidates would be subject to final outcome of pending petitions.

In an interim order, the court said it had accepted the recommendation of the Ajay Bhushan Pandey committee to continue with the income criterion for Economically Weaker Sections for this year.

The court explained that it was passing the order to ensure that admission process will not be dislocated.

The Centre had earlier agreed to have a fresh look at the income criterion for EWS candidates.

A group of petitioners led by Neil Aurelio Nunes challenged the Centre's notification of July 29 to implement OBC and EWS reservation in NEET-All India Quota from the current academic session in PG courses. As much as 50 per cent seats in PG courses are filled through all India quota.

