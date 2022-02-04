NEET PG exam 2022 postponed ahead of SC hearing

NEET PG exam 2022 postponed ahead of Supreme Court hearing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 04 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Health Ministry has postponed NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks, according to ANI

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by MBBS students seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022.

The plea was listed for hearing before the bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant on February 4. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NEET Exam
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 