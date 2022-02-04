NEET PG exam 2022 postponed ahead of Supreme Court hearing

The Union Health Ministry has postponed NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks, according to ANI.
The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.
This comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by MBBS students seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022.
The plea was listed for hearing before the bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant on February 4.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened
'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet
DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?
Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash
DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'
How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin