NEET PG exam 2022 postponed ahead of Supreme Court hearing

The Union Health Ministry has postponed NEET PG exam 2022 by 6-8 weeks, according to ANI.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

This comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by MBBS students seeking to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022.

The plea was listed for hearing before the bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant on February 4.

More to follow...

