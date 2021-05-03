NEET-PG exam postponed for at least 4 months

The Centre on Monday announced that NEET-PG exam will be postponed for at least 4 months in a bid to make more personnel available to fight teh Covid-19 situation in the country.
The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduate studies in the field of medicine.
"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release said.
More to follow...
