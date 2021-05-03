NEET-PG exam postponed for at least 4 months

NEET-PG exam postponed for at least 4 months

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 15:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Centre on Monday announced that NEET-PG exam will be postponed for at least 4 months in a bid to make more personnel available to fight teh Covid-19 situation in the country.

The NEET-PG is a competitive examination for postgraduate studies in the field of medicine.

"A decision was taken to postpone NEET-PG for at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before 31st August 2021. Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of the exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties," the release said.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Kerala Assembly polls: A mixed bag for Mollywood

Is America a racist country?

Is America a racist country?

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Reality of forest fires

Reality of forest fires

 