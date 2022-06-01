NEET-PG results out, Mandaviya lauds NBEMS for declaring results in record 10 days

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres.
A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.
"NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted.
NEET-PG result is out!
I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.
I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.
Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school
Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover
India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze
'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report