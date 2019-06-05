NEET Results 2019 Declared: Jaipur boy tops exam

Results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 are announced and of the 14,10,755 candidates appeared as many as 7,97,042 students have qualified for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses. National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results online and candidates can get their scorecard by logging on to the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in

Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan has topped the country in NEET 2019, followed by Bhavik Bansal from New Delhi and Akshat Koushik from Uttara Pradesh. Further, Phaneendra DK from Karnataka got 36th rank at the national level and another student Pragya Mitra from the state securing 99 rank.

NEET 2019 was conducted in two phases this year one on May 5 and second on May 20. This year over 1017 candidates have written the test in Kannada.

When looking at the qualified percentage, the highest number of candidates qualified are from Rajasthan with 74.30% followed by Delhi with 73.77% and Andra Pradesh with 72.55%. However, from Karnataka, 63.51% of candidates qualified to get medical and dental seats this year.