NEET results on June 5: How to check

National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Wednesday.

Over 14 lakh candidates appeared the exam last month.

NEET exam was held in two phases, the first one was on May 5, and the second phase was conducted on May 20 in Odisha due to the disruption made by cyclone Fani. Candidates from Karnataka whose trains got delayed for the first phase were also a part of the second one.

The official document released by the website also mentioned that the results will be published on two portals, one will be ntaneet.nic.in and Medical College Counseling (mcc.nic.in).

Steps to check NEET 2019 Results:

Candidates awaiting the results can follow these steps to know their scores and ranks.

Visit ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Search for a tab that says "Download NEET Result 2019"

Click on the link and enter the required details and click the ''Submit' button

The NTA NEET (UG) result will then be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

NEET exam is a gateway for all the students who aspire to be doctors. After the results are declared, counselling for Central Institutes and deemed universities will begin soon.