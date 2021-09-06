NEET-UG exam to be held as scheduled after SC dismisses petition

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a petition seeking orders to relevant authorities for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 2021 examination.

The exam for the year 2021 will be held as scheduled on September 12.

Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar said that for the convenience of some students who were appearing in multiple exams, NEET cannot be postponed.

"If you have to appear in multiple exams, you have to make the choice," Bar and Bench quoted the Bench as saying in its dismissal.

