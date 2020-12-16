Neighbours used to recognise Indian PM’s mettle: Rahul Gandhi takes dig on Modi

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lauded the armed forces for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, but apparently took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was a time when neighbouring countries recognised the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders.

Several other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, also spoke about the "befitting reply" India gave to Pakistan under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the war that led to the birth of Bangladesh. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

"Greetings to people of the country on the celebration of India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the valour of our armed forces," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This was a time when India's neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country," he added in an apparent reference to the latest India-China border row.

Rahul, the former party president, and the Congress have been criticising the Modi-led government on its handling of the border row with China. On the other hand, the BJP has countered the Congress for the defeat India faced in the 1962 war with China when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister.

"We bow our head in deep salutations to the valiant soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and the lion-hearted leadership of Indira-ji, for not only registering a thumping victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 but also wiping off tears of terror from millions in Bangladesh," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Priyanka said India gave a befitting reply in 1971 to those giving threats of the "seventh fleet" by its victory over Pakistan and planted the flag of India's power and sovereignty. Homage to patriotism-inspired Indira Gandhi and the brave Indian Armed Forces officials, she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the country is indebted to its brave soldiers and 'Iron lady' Indira Gandhi.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the 1971 war was not to protect India's interests alone but to protect peace in South Asia.

"The way it was conducted and concluded represented true nationalism... There were no boasts, no exaggerations, yet India played its part as a responsible regional power," Chidambaram said in a video message.

Shashi Tharoor said December 16, 1971 marked in many ways the coming of age of India as a significant power in the region. Very few leaders have the opportunity to redraw the map of the region and yet that is what prime minister Indira Gandhi and her brave Army did in liberating Bangladesh, he said.

The victory over Pakistan was a national triumph, not that of any party or individual and the nation today stands united and rejoices in the true nationalism of Vijay Diwas, he said in a two-minute video posted on Twitter.