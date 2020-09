The New Education Policy (NEP) focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

While attending the Governor's Conference on NEP, PM Modi said, "In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance."

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participate via video conference in the Governor's Conference on New Education Policy.