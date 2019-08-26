Nepal, India launch Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service

A bus service was launched on Monday between Kathmandu and Siliguri, the 10th bus service between Nepal and India.

The Kathmandu-Siliguri bus service was launched amidst a program in the outskirt of Kathmandu on Monday.

Minister for Transport Management Raghubir Mahaseth and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri jointly flagged off the bus service.

The Kathmandu-Kakarbhitta-Siliguri bus service will operate on a daily basis, according to the bus operators. India will operate buses on the route in the beginning.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahaseth said that the people of Nepal and India have historical links since the time of Ramayan and Mahabharat, which will be further strengthened through this bus service.

The direct bus service will not only benefit visitors of the two countries but will also help to expand trade links, he said.

This is the 10th bus service between Nepal and India. The Kathmandu–Gorakhpur direct bus service will also start in the near future, he said.

Ambassador Puri said the Kathmandu-Siliguri route is an important land route between Nepal and India as it connects eastern Nepal with Siliguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal.

This will further strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries, he added.