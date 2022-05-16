Nepal, India sign 6 MoUs during Modi's Lumbini visit

Nepal and India signed six Memorandum of Understandings on Monday during the day-long visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddh.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu announced the singing of the pacts after bilateral talks between Modi and his Nepali counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The two Prime Ministers recalled their fruitful discussions during the Deuba's official visit to India on April 1-3, the Ministry said.

During Monday's talks, the two Prime Ministers had a broad overview of Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests with a view to further enhancing the close and cordial ties between the two countries.

The two sides also agreed in principle to establish the sister city relations between Lumbini and Kushinagar.

The necessary process will be taken in due course through appropriate local authorities, the Ministry added.

After the meeting, Deuba hosted a luncheon in honour of the Indian delegation.