Nepal, India to recognise Covid vax certification

Nepal, India to recognise Covid vax certification

Due to the lack of mutual recognition of the Covid vaccines, travellers from the two nations were facing trouble

IANS
IANS, Kathmandu,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Nepal and India on Tuesday agreed to recognise Covid-19 vaccine certification.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard by India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the Himalayan nation's Health Secretary Roshan Pokharel during a function here.

Due to the lack of mutual recognition of the Covid vaccines, travellers from the two nations were facing trouble.

People who have been fully vaccinated can now travel in the two nations after showing the vaccine certificate, according to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal has been using the India-made Covishield, China's Vero Cell and three other American vaccines to inoculate its population against Covid-19.

This MoU is a significant step in easing travel for fully vaccinated travellers of both countries and marks another milestone in robust Covid-19 related cooperation and coordination between New Delhi and Kathmandu, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nepal
memorandum of understanding
India News
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 